Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

