Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

