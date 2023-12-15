Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Splunk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $151.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $152.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 361.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.