Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 477.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. Analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at $812,563. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

