Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

