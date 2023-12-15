Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $206.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $209.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.