Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 45,616 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.07 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.