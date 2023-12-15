Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 248 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 469.3% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.