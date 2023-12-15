Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $25.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.