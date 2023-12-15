Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 488,066 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 488,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $3.53 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

