Royal Bank of Canada Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $296.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $296.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CASY. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.4 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $271.33 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $286.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.