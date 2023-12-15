Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE RIO opened at $72.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.