Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $72.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

