Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rigetti Computing and DP Cap Acquisition Corp I are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 10.84 -$71.52 million ($0.68) -1.49 DP Cap Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67 DP Cap Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and DP Cap Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.52%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than DP Cap Acquisition Corp I.

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and DP Cap Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -581.28% -62.84% -44.69% DP Cap Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats DP Cap Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

