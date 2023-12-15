Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.33. Approximately 293,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 801,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Revvity Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter worth about $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.