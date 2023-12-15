Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) vs. boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Head to Head Comparison

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for boohoo group and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score boohoo group 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 1 8 6 0 2.33

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $19.07, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than boohoo group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

73.4% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares boohoo group and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio boohoo group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $1.10 billion 1.16 $58.70 million $0.44 40.27

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than boohoo group.

Profitability

This table compares boohoo group and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets boohoo group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 3.04% 8.24% 5.28%

Summary

Revolve Group beats boohoo group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

