Reviewing La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) & Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get La Rosa alerts:

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap -2.14% -2.35% -1.73%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $46.74 million 0.37 N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $1.30 billion 1.20 $104.22 million ($0.42) -97.14

This table compares La Rosa and Marcus & Millichap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for La Rosa and Marcus & Millichap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.98%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats La Rosa on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, which includes opinions of value, operating and financial performance benchmarking analysis, specific asset buy-sell strategies, market and submarket analysis and ranking, portfolio strategies by property type, market strategy, development and redevelopment feasibility studies, and other services for developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high-net-worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.