Reviewing Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) & Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Immunome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Immunome alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A -191.23% -42.48% Agios Pharmaceuticals -913.95% -22.03% -19.60%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome $10.19 million 30.86 -$36.90 million ($1.81) -4.07 Agios Pharmaceuticals $14.24 million 91.21 -$231.80 million ($3.95) -5.88

This table compares Immunome and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Immunome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Immunome has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Immunome and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Immunome currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 51.46%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunome.

Summary

Immunome beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.