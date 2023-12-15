Reviewing Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) & Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corbion and Livent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbion N/A N/A N/A $0.52 40.17 Livent $813.20 million 3.81 $273.50 million $1.79 9.63

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Corbion. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.8% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Livent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corbion and Livent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Livent 1 5 7 0 2.46

Livent has a consensus price target of $25.79, indicating a potential upside of 49.56%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than Corbion.

Profitability

This table compares Corbion and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbion N/A N/A N/A Livent 40.77% 25.60% 18.40%

Summary

Livent beats Corbion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors. The company was formerly known as CSM N.V. and changed its name to Corbion N.V. in October 2013. Corbion N.V. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications. It also provides lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate, high purity lithium chloride, and specialty organics; and lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

