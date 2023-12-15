Research Analysts Set Expectations for ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.08.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $899,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

