Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $269.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.65 and a 200-day moving average of $267.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $196.11 and a one year high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

