Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Regis Trading Down 20.7 %
RGS stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.66. Regis has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Regis
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Energy
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.