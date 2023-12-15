Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Regis Trading Down 20.7 %

RGS stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.66. Regis has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.20. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Regis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.