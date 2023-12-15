Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $798.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.87. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

