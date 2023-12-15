Raymond James Raises First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $27.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,372 shares of company stock worth $560,418. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

