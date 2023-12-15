Raymond James Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.47.

Progressive Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $153.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.75. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,791. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

