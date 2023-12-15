Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $132.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.06.

Shares of RL opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $144.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after buying an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,969,000 after buying an additional 72,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

