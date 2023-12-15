Rajesh Malik Sells 33,839 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.53 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
