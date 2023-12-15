Rajesh Malik Sells 33,839 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.53 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 362,810 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

