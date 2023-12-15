Rajesh Malik Sells 33,839 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $2.53 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 362,810 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

