Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

RDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Radian Group has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Radian Group by 929.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

