Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.58.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.