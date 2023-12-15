Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

