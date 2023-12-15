Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Decreased by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock valued at $366,397. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 16,344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

