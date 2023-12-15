Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($5.99) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 141.0% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

