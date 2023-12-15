Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $137.12 on Friday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

