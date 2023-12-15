Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 10%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 180,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 452,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.76.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

