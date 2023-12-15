PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.