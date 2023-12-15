Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes Sells 50,000 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Public Storage Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of PSA opened at $291.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $273.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
