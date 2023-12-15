Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes Sells 50,000 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Public Storage Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PSA opened at $291.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $273.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

