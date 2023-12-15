PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PT Astra International Tbk to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Astra International Tbk and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Astra International Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Astra International Tbk Competitors $2.61 billion $82.46 million 238.48

PT Astra International Tbk’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PT Astra International Tbk. PT Astra International Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

PT Astra International Tbk pays an annual dividend of $3,051.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 42,613.9%. PT Astra International Tbk pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 118.2% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Astra International Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00 PT Astra International Tbk Competitors 335 1274 1773 14 2.43

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 4.88%. Given PT Astra International Tbk’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PT Astra International Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Astra International Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PT Astra International Tbk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Astra International Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Astra International Tbk Competitors -8.25% -17.35% 1.96%

Summary

PT Astra International Tbk rivals beat PT Astra International Tbk on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services. The company also distributes heavy equipment machineries; provides coal mining contracting services; operates coal mines; and produces crude palm oil. In addition, it is involved in the operation of toll roads; rental of vehicles; sale of used cars; and provision of logistics and warehousing services, as well as freight forwarding service through ground, sea, and air transportation. Further, the company offers various information technology business solutions based on document, office, and information technology. Additionally, it is involved in the foundation; formwork and bekisting; pump services; and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, as well as dredging, reclamation and marine works. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Astra International Tbk operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited.

