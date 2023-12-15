ProVise Management Group LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.65 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.