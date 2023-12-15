Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $263.25.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
