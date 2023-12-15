Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

