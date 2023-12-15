Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $353.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

