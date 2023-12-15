ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.19

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 364621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

