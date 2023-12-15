ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) versus 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Financial Survey

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Free Report) and 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and 51Talk Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A 51Talk Online Education Group -47.11% -194.32% -36.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ProBility Media and 51Talk Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProBility Media and 51Talk Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A 51Talk Online Education Group $15.05 million 2.99 -$42.56 million ($1.80) -4.43

ProBility Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 51Talk Online Education Group. 51Talk Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProBility Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProBility Media beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects. It also operates a bookstore in Houston, Texas; and an e-commerce Website, www.browntechnical.org. In addition, the company provides print and electronic codes and standards used by engineers and tradesmen to ensure that they are following the national and local building and industrial codes as they perform their jobs; sells individual print and electronic versions of individual codes and subscriptions to sets of codes, as well as aids and guides that assist engineers and tradesmen; and publishes its own content and resells the content of independent third parties. Further, it produces and distributes online training courses aimed at its target market; provides printed reference materials in addition to e-books, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications; and offers HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification, and code practices. Additionally, the company offers e-learning courses and weekly training classes for contractors. It serves electrical distributors, including bookstores, trade/vocational schools, universities, retail chains, specialty retailers, and independent hardware stores, as well as small to medium sized business market governmental institutions and private sectors. The company offers its services under the Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing brands. ProBility Media Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills, as well as AI-empowered knowledge preview and AI-empowered reading lessons. It also offers small group lessons. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Singapore.

