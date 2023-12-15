Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 471,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 454.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 108,019 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

View Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.