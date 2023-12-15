Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.5% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 213.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.