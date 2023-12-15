Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 26.52% 23.48% 14.56% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 13 9 0 2.29 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and PostRock Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $257.48, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and PostRock Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.19 $7.85 billion $20.94 10.91 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats PostRock Energy on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

