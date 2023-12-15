Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $15.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:DOC opened at $13.47 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 68.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 98,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

