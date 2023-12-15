PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.89

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 446294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $224,025. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

