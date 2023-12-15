Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

