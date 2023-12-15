PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

