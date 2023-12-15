PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
